Creative Planning Buys 781 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.96. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

