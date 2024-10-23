6,734 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $205,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

