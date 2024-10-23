Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 2,838 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.50.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $460.75 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $430.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

