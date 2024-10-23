Creative Planning Has $10.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VONE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of VONE stock opened at $264.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $185.74 and a 12-month high of $265.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.32 and a 200-day moving average of $246.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.824 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

