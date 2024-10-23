Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,813 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 6.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vistra by 33.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 168,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.30.

Vistra Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $125.04 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $143.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.