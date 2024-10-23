Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Position in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,579 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SNDL were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SNDL during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SNDL in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in SNDL in the second quarter valued at about $742,000.

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:SNDL opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. SNDL Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $356.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDL ( NASDAQ:SNDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $166.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.76 million. SNDL had a negative net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of SNDL in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

(Free Report)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.