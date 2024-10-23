iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 624.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 64,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $489,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

