iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $181.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

