Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $289.38 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 761.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.32 and a 200 day moving average of $235.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDY

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.