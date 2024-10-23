Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $120.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

