Creative Planning Has $8.67 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Creative Planning lowered its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUSC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.