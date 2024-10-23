Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,515,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,513,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,239,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

