Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,593 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VONG opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

