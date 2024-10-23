Creative Planning Sells 923 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJT opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $143.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

