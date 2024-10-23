Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 562 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $210,886,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after acquiring an additional 695,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,532,000 after buying an additional 171,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $244.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.55 and a 1-year high of $250.88.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

Several analysts have commented on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.71.

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,095.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

