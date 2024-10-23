iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,405,000 after acquiring an additional 84,738 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 659,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,416,000 after acquiring an additional 35,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after buying an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $282.75 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $283.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.65. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.