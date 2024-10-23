Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 39,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

