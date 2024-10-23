Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,163,000 after purchasing an additional 860,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982,341 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,403 shares in the last quarter.

IWX stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $83.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

