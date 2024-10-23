Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 36.1% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 895,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,188,000 after buying an additional 237,559 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 131,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,876,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

