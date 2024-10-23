Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

HOOD opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.73 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $2,597,865.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,554.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 98,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $2,597,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,554.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meyer Malka sold 3,225,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $80,870,956.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,988,413.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,639,654 shares of company stock worth $110,241,632. 19.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 87.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $8,299,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 62.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 109,059 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

