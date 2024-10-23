Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $81,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

COWZ stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

