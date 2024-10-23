Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 793.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

