National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.72.

NYSE NSA opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $16,056,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,198,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,970,000 after purchasing an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 244,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 118,341 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

