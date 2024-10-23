Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,465,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 162,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 776,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

