Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 2,227 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 129,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in UDR by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,645,000 after acquiring an additional 512,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 189,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

UDR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.98, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 414.64%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

