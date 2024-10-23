Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 559 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPAB. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $151,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $26.34.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

