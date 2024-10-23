Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $126,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 35.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ITOS opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $324.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

