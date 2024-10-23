Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 528.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 219,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,663,000 after purchasing an additional 150,201 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4,024.9% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 184,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,930,000 after buying an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Celanese

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.