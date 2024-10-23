Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 784.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 52.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

Shares of EMN opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

