Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 188.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 120,835 shares during the period. Westwind Capital raised its stake in AppFolio by 301.0% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 112,024 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,636,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 516.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,034 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $21,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $198.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.86 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $274.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPF shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $2,791,410.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,541.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.08, for a total transaction of $2,791,410.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,541.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $306,853.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,612.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,479 shares of company stock valued at $6,891,732 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

