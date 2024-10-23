Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $23.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,128.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 98,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 94,363 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 23,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

