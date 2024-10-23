Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MOS opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

