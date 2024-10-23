Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 1,412.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger during the second quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 44.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger by 418.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tanger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point increased their price target on Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Tanger Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SKT opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.22%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.