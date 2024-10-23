Cwm LLC Sells 398 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 4,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,133.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, insider David Mcerlane sold 1,994 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $119,580.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,150.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,730 shares of company stock worth $751,870. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

