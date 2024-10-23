Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,096 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $105.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $112.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

