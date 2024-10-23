Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,128 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1,058.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Corteva by 77.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $59.68.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

