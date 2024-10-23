Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 8,897 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,897 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 60.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 599,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRIX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,250.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $51,468.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,080.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,181 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

