LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1,171.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 39,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

LYB opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.