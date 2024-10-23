Cwm LLC Buys 2,580 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 138.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $844,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 141,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 33,081 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,512,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,125.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OFG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

