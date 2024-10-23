KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Baird R W lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $42,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,273,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

