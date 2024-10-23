Cwm LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.49. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

