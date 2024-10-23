ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $160.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 18,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $338,238.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,800.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 154,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,961,477.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 432,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,298,849.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 18,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $338,238.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,800.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,926 shares of company stock worth $14,285,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 216.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACV Auctions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

