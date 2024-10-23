Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Cibus from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

CBUS stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a market cap of $76.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.81. Cibus has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cibus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cibus by 24.3% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cibus during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Cibus during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

