Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CENX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Century Aluminum stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.48. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 199.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 104.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.