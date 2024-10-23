Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $4,300.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,133.75.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $4,377.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,395.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,015.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,835.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 177.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.