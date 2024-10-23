Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 20,383 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 110.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,815 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.09.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

