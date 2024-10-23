Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Up 48.0 %
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26. Analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.
