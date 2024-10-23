ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) PT Raised to $62.00 at Truist Financial

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $218,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

