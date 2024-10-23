Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,660 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Stock Up 8.2 %

TLRY stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

