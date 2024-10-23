First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.
