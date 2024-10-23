First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 18.83%. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $23.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHB. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Earnings History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

